UPDATE: One more Mississippi escapee captured, one still at large

RIVERTON ROSE TRAIL–NEWS UPDATE–Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson tells the Shoals Insider that they have apprehended one more of the three escaped fugitives from Prentiss County Mississippi.

David Glasco is in custody. John Brown is still at large. I f you see this man or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.