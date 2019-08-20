UNDERWOOD MUST SURRENDER LICENSE PLEADS GUILTY TO MISDEMEANOR

Tuscumbia Attorney Billy Underwood

TUSCUMBIA– Tuscumbia attorney Billy Underwood has pled guilty this morning to a single misdemeanor count of jury tampering and must surrender his law license, and serve 4 months in the county jail.

The plea agreement was entered before opening statements began Tuesday.

Underwood was represented by Tuscumbia attorney William Hovater and former Alabama Attorney General Bill Baxley.

Underwood, who was the Chairman of the Colbert County Democratic Committee, was indicted in January of 2018.

Underwood must turn himself to the county jail within one week to start serving his sentence.

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed