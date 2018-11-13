UNA’s Fall Commencement to Feature Two Speakers, McCutcheon and Shaw

FLORENCE –In a first for the University of North Alabama, Fall Commencement will feature two speakers at three ceremonies.

Dr. Jimmy Shaw, ’01, alumnus and Florence City Schools superintendent, will be the featured commencement speaker at the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions and the College of Education and Human Sciences graduation ceremony, Friday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., in Flowers Hall.

Mac McCutcheon, speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives, will be the featured speaker at UNA’s College of Arts and Sciences ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m., followed by the College of Business ceremony at 2 p.m., in Flowers Hall.

Shaw, who has 18 years of experience in the field of education, has served in numerous roles and has been in administration for the past 12 years.

He is a graduate of Florence City Schools and has both a bachelor’s and master’s degree, and an Education Specialist degree from the University of North Alabama. He has a Doctorate of Education from Samford University.

Shaw has been married to wife, Felicia, for 20 years; they have three sons.

McCutcheon was elected by his colleagues as Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives in August 2016, and has served House District 25 since 2006; he is a native of Madison County and lives in Monrovia.

McCutcheon is a U.S. Army Veteran, a farmer, an associate pastor, and he spent 25-years with the Huntsville Police Department.

He holds an A.S. in Criminal Justice from Calhoun Community College and a B.S. in Criminal Justice Administration from Trinity University.

McCutcheon and his wife, Debbie, are the parents of two children and the proud grandparents of a granddaughter and a grandson.