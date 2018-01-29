UNA Writer’s Series Welcomes Author Joy Harjo

FLORENCE – The University of North Alabama Department of English will welcome author Joy Harjo as the featured guest of the 2018 Writer’s Series.

Harjo, who is known as a poet, memoirist, musician and performance artist, will make an appearance March 15, 2018, in the Performance Hall of the Guillot University Center at 11 a.m. A reception and book signing will follow the performance.

Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Harjo is an internationally known poet, writer, performer and saxophone player of the Mvskoke/Creek Nation. Her many writing awards include the 2015 Wallace Stevens Award from the Academy of American Poets for proven mastery in the art of poetry; a Guggenheim Fellowship; the New Mexico Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts; the Rasmuson United States Artist Fellowship; and the William Carlos Williams Award from the Poetry Society of America. In 2014 she was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

In addition to being an amazing show, the event has been declared part of the Alabama statewide bicentennial celebration.

Established in 1984, the UNA Writer’s Series is possible thanks to support from the UNA English Department.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information: the UNA English Department at (256) 765-4890 or https://www.una.edu/english/una-writers-series.html