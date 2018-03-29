UNA Vocal Students Bring Home 7 Awards in the National Association of Teachers of Singing Competition

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama Department of Music is excited to share the success of five vocal students at the National Association of Teacher Singing competition held in late February. The UNA Vocal Studio brought seven total awards back to Florence.

“The NATS competition has four levels—state, regional, the YouTube round, and nationals,” said vocal professor, Dr. Tiffany Bostic-Brown. “Those who place in state compete in regionals. Those who place in regionals have to submit videos for national selection.”

The awarded students were Janie Clasgens (1st place freshman, musical theater and 4th place freshman, classical), Mikayla Camp (5th place sophomore, classical), Aurora Russell (3rd place sophomore, classical), Jessica Rice (1st place junior, classical and 2nd place junior, musical theater), and Hunter Mitchell (2nd place senior, classical).

The National Association of Teachers of Singing celebrates the art of singing through a series of competitions and programs that are designed to showcase the talented singers and performers who are soon to be rising stars in the profession.

The singing competition is a two-day event, where they compete in classical music the first day and musical theatre the second day. It attracts college students from all parts of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

“Performing in a competition is so important to our students understanding of high vocal standards. Every time the student prepares and perform they gain a confidence in their instrument and themselves,” said Bostic-Brown.

For more information about vocal studies at UNA: una.edu/music or the UNA Department of Music at (256)765-4375.