UNA to Team Up with Haunted History of the Shoals for Ghost Walk

FLORENCE – Brave souls will have the opportunity to tour the haunted University of North Alabama campus at night, while also supporting UNA’s live mascots.

The University is teaming up with Debra Glass and Haunted History of the Shoals to offer “A Haunted History of UNA Ghost Walk.” There will be two walks taking place Oct. 23 and 25, beginning at 7:30 p.m., with participants starting at Harrison Fountain.

The tour will include buildings like Wesleyan Hall, Bibb Graves, the UNA Amphitheater, Norton auditorium, Coby Hall and Rogers Hall.

In addition, half the proceeds generated from the tours will go to the care and support of UNA’s live African lion mascots, Leo and Una (pronounced You-nah).

Tickets are $15 for adults ages thirteen and older and $10 for kids ages 6-12. Children 5 years and under will be admitted for free.

For more information or to purchase advance tickets: http://www.florenceghostwalk.com/haunted-history-of-una-ghost-walk