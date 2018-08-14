UNA to Offer Several New Degree Programs for Fall 2018

FLORENCE, Ala. – In the quest to provide students of all types with more educational options, the University of North Alabama is pleased to launch several new degrees in the fall.

The programs are a combination of graduate and undergraduate degrees, and traditional and online degrees, which reflect UNA’s expanding and more sophisticated portfolio of academic offerings.

Dr. Ross Alexander, UNA vice president for Academic Affairs and provost, said the new programs will provide students with multiple pathways to success.

“We diligently strive to fit both the needs of our students and the changing global marketplace and that’s accomplished with diverse programmatic options,” said Alexander. “It is our responsibility to offer degrees that position graduates for success in an array of fields, whether they choose to forge careers locally, regionally or internationally.”

Beginning fall 2018, the College of Business will offer a B.S. in Information Technology, which is a computing technology degree that is designed to prepare graduates for leadership positions in the expanding field. Additionally, the College of Business will also offer the online Master of Accountancy (M.Acc.) graduate degree, which provides additional degree options for professionals in the field of Accounting

“The B.S. in Information Technology will complement the excellent ABET accredited programs we have in Computer Information Systems and Computer Science, and allow UNA to continue to be a leader in our region’s growing technology sector,” said College of Business Dean Greg Carnes. “UNA also has a storied tradition of excellence in accounting education. The graduate degree will provide online and face-to-face students with the knowledge and skills needed to be leaders in the accountancy profession,” he said.

The College of Arts and Sciences will further diversify its Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) offerings with two new degrees: a Chemical Engineering option in the current and rapidly-growing B.S. in Engineering Technology program, and an M.S. in Mathematics, making the University one of just a handful of schools to offer the online graduate degree.

“Both of these new programs are examples of our commitment to evaluating and responding to the work-force needs of our tristate region,” Said College of Arts and Sciences Dean Carmen Burkhalter. “By expanding our curriculum as well as utilizing the latest technology in delivery we can better insure our graduates are ready for the growth this region has experienced.”

In addition, the COAS has added an online B.A. in Spanish, which provides UNA with recognition in a marketplace where quality online language programs are rare.

The Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions will also be adding a new degree program in the spring of 2019, pending final ACHE approval.

For more information on the new degree programs at UNA:https://www.una.edu/academics/majors/#/