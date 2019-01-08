UNA to Host 5th Annual MLK Day of Service and March

FLORENCE – The University of North Alabama’s fifth annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service and March will take place Monday, Jan. 21, on UNA’s campus.

The Day of Service will take place from 10 a.m. – Noon, in the Guillot University Center.

The event is being planned in conjunction with the national MLK Service Day and is an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and the Shoals community to come together and honor Dr. King, while also serving those in need.

Check-in for the Day of Service will take place between 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., at the GUC Performance Center; the welcome will take place from 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

At 12:15 p.m., the MLK Unity March and Remembrance will start from the GUC Atrium with remarks from President Kitts. Participants will march to the UNA Baptist Campus Ministries where the commemoration will conclude with a lunch.

The event is free and open to the public and is being sponsored by The Office of Student Engagement and the Office of Diversity and Institutional Equity.

For additional information: (256) 765-4693 or (256) 765-6340