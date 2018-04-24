UNA Surpasses $35 Million Goal in First Comprehensive Campaign

FLORENCE. – Officials with the University of North Alabama announced that the University has completed its first comprehensive campaign, and well ahead of schedule.

Not only did UNA reach the $35 million goal announced publicly in 2016, but the state’s oldest four-year public institution surpassed it by raising a total of $36,674,395 for the “Build the Pride” comprehensive campaign.

“This is truly a milestone in the history of this University,” said UNA’s President, Dr. Ken Kitts. “Reaching this goal signifies that the University of North Alabama is on an amazing trajectory, and we couldn’t have done it without our generous donors and friends. Even as we close this campaign, I want us to begin thinking about new objectives and priorities that will carry UNA forward. We can move mountains when we work together,” he said.

A comprehensive campaign is different from a typical capital campaign, in that the money raised goes to all facets of the University, not just capital projects like buildings, etc.

Here are a few of the accomplishments made during the “Build the Pride” campaign, thanks to UNA’s generous donors:

72 new student scholarships (46 endowed)

11 additional scholarships (supplements to endowments)

One named academic college

Two named academic buildings

One named academic department

One named academic center

10 planned gifts received totaling over $8.2 million

16 planned gifts (unrealized) totaling over $4.25 million

28 new funds established to support academic and student programs

Six new funds established to support athletic programs

Two endowed professorships at $250,000 each

Two new Speaker Series; one new Visiting Artist Series.

Officials with the UNA Foundation were quick to point out that the “Build the Pride” comprehensive campaign did not happen overnight; there were many people who laid the groundwork years before, so that something like this could be successful.

“As Chair of the Foundation Board of Directors, I take extra pride in the work that has been done at this institution and thank our donors for allowing the Foundation Board to help further the mission of the University of North Alabama,” said Harry Smith, chair of the UNA Foundation Board of Directors. “If the campaign success says anything, it’s that together we can bring this University to new heights.”

While the “Build the Pride” comprehensive campaign was a first in the history of UNA, it certainly won’t be the last. Officials with the UNA Foundation are already looking toward the next campaign, which will help make up for the lack of state funding and keep UNA competitive in terms of scholarships, facilities, etc.

“We’re very excited to close this successful campaign, but the work never stops,” said Dr. Debbie Shaw, vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the UNA Foundation. “UNA deserves our full attention, and we will happily continue to support its mission with the support of generous donors.”