UNA Summer Theatre presents Hairspray!

FLORENCE, Ala. – On July 20 and 21, 2018, Norton Auditorium will be transformed into 1962 Baltimore forHairspray! The Broadway Musical.

Directed by Charlton James, associate professor of the UNA Theatre program, Hairspray! is the tale of a quirky teenager and her dream to become a dancer for a local TV show. Once she wins an audition for the show, she uses her newfound celebrity status to advocate for racial integration on the television show.

This is the first time the University of North Alabama Summer Theatre program has tackled a musical, and James said he chose it because it’s a high-energy musical comedy, that also delivers a timely message of equality, unity, and inclusion. It has also proven to be a great vehicle to display the collaborations formed through the new University of North Alabama School of the Arts.

“This show has truly demonstrated the wide variety of talented students, faculty, and staff we have throughout UNA and the Shoals,” said James. “The cast consists of about 24 School of the Arts students, UNA students from various majors across campus including Entertainment Industry and Cinematic Arts, UNA staff members (Rosemarie Schoo Koopman and Jeanne Baughman), community members, and local high school students. It is one of the most pleasant and fun groups I’ve had the pleasure of working with.

All the of great dance music from the 1960’s will let you leave this show with a reason to smile, a reason to have hope, a reason to believe in love and inspired to live life fully without hesitations or regrets,” he said.

The University of North Alabama Summer Theatre, School of the Arts, and Department of Entertainment Industry invite you to attend its first collaborative production by purchasing your tickets at una.edu/summertheatre, contacting the Department of Entertainment Industry at (256)765-4342 or by stopping by the Lindsey Theatre Box Office (T, W, Th 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.).

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children and UNA students/faculty/staff/alumni.

For more information on any of the programs in the UNA School of the Arts or the Department of Entertainment Industry. una.edu/entertainment.