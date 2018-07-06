UNA Student is First from Institution to Win Freeman-ASIA Scholarship to study abroad

FLORENCE, Ala. – University of North Alabama student James Traywick, a junior from Trussville, will be actively immersing himself in the language and culture of Japan.

Traywick will spend two semesters in Japan thanks to the Freeman-ASIA award, which is needs-based funding designed to assist recipients with the cost of the study abroad program as well as related expenses.

Traywick’s $7,000 award was the full amount available to a student; he’ll spend his time studying at the Nagoya University of Foreign Studies (NUFS) in Nisshin, Japan.

The partnership between UNA and NUFS is entirely new. Traywick is not only the first UNA student to study at Nagoya University; he is also the first student from Alabama to accomplish this, as no other institution in Alabama has cultivated a partnership with NUFS.

For Matthew Price, the Director of Premier National and International Awards at UNA, James is a natural fit to receive the award as well as to take full advantage of his time in Japan. Price worked with James on his personal statement for his application, mentoring him throughout the process and finding multiple avenues for which to apply for scholarships and other awards.

“One of the things that makes UNA so unique is that I can spend this kind of one-on-one time with applicants like James, making sure they’re applying for the right programs and telling their stories most competitively and compellingly,” Price said.

Traywick joins over 4,900 Freeman-ASIA alumni who have benefited from studying abroad in Asia and returned to share their experiences with their peers on their home campus and in their communities since 2001.