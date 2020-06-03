UNA SEES A 20 PERCENT INCREASE IN ENROLLMENT

FLORENCE, AL – The University of North Alabama’s summer session enrollment and credit-hour production increased more than 20 percent this year compared to the 2019 summer session, university officials said.



“Online education is flourishing at UNA and is one reason we have not only endured this current crisis better than most but have actually thrived and grown,” said Ross Alexander, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs. “I commend Dr. Amber Paulk, vice provost for Academic Affairs and dean of Graduate and Online Education for her work on this informative document.”



UNA was the first university in Alabama to announce that all of its summer courses would be offered 100 percent online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

The North Alabama Online Annual Report looks at programs and students who enroll in online courses, highlighting the benefits of an online-only educational environment, according to a UNA release.

Online education has more than doubled over the last five years, officials said. Today, it represents more than one-third of enrollments. During the 2019-2020 academic year, more than 80 percent of UNA students took at least one online course and 94 percent of the graduating class of 2019-2020 took at least one online course during their academic careers.

The full report can be accessed at www.una.edu/academics.