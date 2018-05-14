UNA Recognizes Turris Fidelis and Keller Key Recipients During Spring 2018 Commencement

FLORENCE – Graduating senior Jordan Gage Cooper of Leighton, Alabama, was the recipient of the coveted Turris Fidelis Award during spring commencement Saturday at Flowers Hall on the University of North Alabama campus.

The Turris Fidelis Award – awarded on the basis of outstanding service to the university, as well as superior scholastic achievement – is awarded to up to two UNA seniors at the spring commencement ceremonies.

“This honor is the highest that can be conferred upon a graduating senior,” said David Shields, UNA’s vice president for student affairs. “Recipients are selected by a joint committee of faculty and students.”

Cooper graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and has been accepted to Texas Christian University where he will pursue a master’s degree in Educational Leadership in Higher Education.

Four students were the recipients of the coveted Keller Key at Saturday’s commencement.

The Keller Key Award is presented to the student or students with the highest grade point average from the graduating senior class.

Abby Rozelle Doughty of Springville, Alabama; Aaron Joseph Friend of Waterloo, Alabama; Jacqueria Tamera Gunter of Columbus, Georgia; and Rebecca Lynn Hushka of Harvest, Alabama, were announced as recipients of the Keller Key Saturday.

Doughty graduated with a B.S. in Entertainment Industry. Friend graduated with a B.S. in English. Gunter graduated with a B.S. in Criminal Justice and Sociology. And Hushka graduated with a B.S. in Communication Arts.

Each student graduated with a 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.