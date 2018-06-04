UNA Provides Jacksonville State University with Check for Tornado Recovery Efforts

FLORENCE – Officials with the University of North Alabama recently provided Jacksonville State University with a check in support of their recovery efforts from the March 2018 tornados that wreaked havoc on campus.

While physical damage was extensive, the Alabama-based university’s spring break closure during the storms minimized casualties. However, the damage was extensive enough that officials with UNA and the UNA Alumni Association chose to accept donations on behalf of JSU.

“We’re thankful that our faculty, staff, and alumni stepped up and allowed us to provide some monetary support for JSU,’ said UNA President Ken Kitts. “As members of the higher education family in Alabama, we work together in times of need. We hope this will help in the recovery process,” he said.

For many UNA alumni, rivalry is the first word that comes to mind when talking about Jacksonville State University.

“That’s on the field,” said UNA Alumni Association President, Aaron Irons. “Off the field though, we’re neighbors, friends, colleagues and the list goes on. So I wasn’t surprised that our alumni offered a helping hand. Quite simply, it was the right thing to do,” he said.

Each gift provided was tax deductible and went directly toward JSU recovery efforts.