UNA Professor Wins National Teaching Award

FLORENCE, Ala. – University of North Alabama professor of geography Dr. Michael Pretes is the most recent recipient of the 2018 Higher Education Distinguished Teaching Award of the National Council for Geographic Education.

The NCGE, chartered in 1915, is a national professional organization that works to “Strengthen the quality and effectiveness of geography teaching and learning.”

According to the NCGE, Pretes was honored in absentia for excellence in geography teaching and leadership at the post-secondary level, at the annual meeting of the NCGE, held in Quebec City, Canada, in August.

Pretes said the award is a personal achievement and so much more.

“It’s also recognition of the outstanding work of the UNA Department of Geography, the UNA College of Arts and Sciences and the University overall,” he said.

Pretes has taught geography at UNA for 12 years, and has taught at universities in Wyoming, Missouri, Hawaii, New Mexico, Canada, Finland and Australia. In 2017, Pretes received the American Association of Geographers Distinguished Teaching Honors. Additionally, he received the Southeastern Geographers (SEDAAG) Excellence in Teaching Award in 2015, and was the recipient of UNA’s Phi Kappa Phi Eleanor Gaunder Excellence in Teaching Award in 2013.

For more information on Geography at UNA: https://www.una.edu/geography/