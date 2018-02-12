UNA President and First Lady to Provide Books for Area Elementary Schools

FLORENCE, Ala. – University of North Alabama President Ken Kitts and First Lady Dena Kitts will provide area third graders with copies of the book “Looking for Leo.”

A team of UNA representatives, including Dr. and Mrs. Kitts, will be heading to every public elementary school in Colbert and Lauderdale Counties Feb. 22.

“A love of reading is key to a student’s success,” said Kitts. “UNA initiated this literacy project as a way to contribute to their reading journeys,” he said.

And the idea of a journey is front and center in the book they’ll be distributing.

“Looking for Leo,” written by UNA alumnus Dalen Keys and illustrated by alumnus Walt Vandiver, tells the story of UNA’s mascots Leo and Una, while also taking readers on a tour of campus.

The Kitts will visit Underwood, Weeden and McBride Elementary schools, where they will read the book aloud to the classes and answer questions about Leo and Una. UNA representatives will distribute the books to the other area schools.