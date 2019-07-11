UNA POLICE INVESTIGATING ALLEGED RAPE

Mattielou Hall

FLORENCE- Authorities are investigating an alleged rape on the UNA campus. According to UNA officials, the incident occurred at Mattielou Hall on July 5th shortly after midnight.

Officials say the incident was reported around 3:30 am Friday and the suspect is a non-student.

UNA Police are working in close conjunction with the Lauderdale County District Attorneys office.

No arrests have been made but charges are expected to be filed when the investigation is complete.

The One Place of the Shoals is also assisting in the investigation.

By Jeff Roland – Editor-In-Chief

