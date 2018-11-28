UNA Police Chief Gillilan Selected for FBI National Academy

FLORENCE, Ala. – UNA PD Police Chief, Dr. Kevin Gillilan has been selected to attend a 10-week FBI National Academy in January.

This is the first time a representative of the UNA Police Department was chosen for attendance at the FBI National Academy. Gillilan will join the less than 1 percent of all police officers who are selected to attend the special training.

The goal of the National Academy is to support, promote and enhance the personal and professional development of law enforcement leaders, preparing them for complex, dynamic, and contemporary challenges through innovative techniques, facilitating excellence in education and research, and forging partnerships throughout the world.

Participation is by invitation only, and the invitations go through a nomination process. Participants are selected from every state, U.S. territories and from over 150 international partner nations.

Held each year at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, the curriculum is taught by FBI teaching staff and other professional educators. The training focuses on leadership development and emphasizes critical thinking. Each session consists of 250 law enforcement officers.

Course offerings include leadership, legal issues, behavioral science, forensic science, law enforcement communication, fitness/health, and a specialized instruction program in the law enforcement arts. Courses are also accredited through the University of Virginia. Students must pass every course in order to receive a diploma from the Academy.

Gillilan, who has been the UNA Chief of Police since 2015, has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, having served as patrolman, sergeant and police captain, as well as sergeant and lieutenant of investigations; he has also been the police chief for three different departments.

His awards include the Officer of the Year Award for Southside Police Department, the Outstanding Service Award for the University of Pittsburgh, the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award, the National Director/Chief of the Year awarded the by National Association of Campus Safety Administrators, and most recently, the 2018 Chief of the Year (Southeast region) by the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA).

Gillilan has a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice, a Master of Science in justice administration, and a Doctor of Business Administration in criminal justice administration.