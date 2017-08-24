UNA MBA PROGRAM RANKED BY NATIONAL ONLINE PUBLICATIONS

Florence — Recently UNA’s Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) and Executive Master’s in Business Administration (EMBA) were ranked within the top 10 of two online MBA-focused publications, Best Colleges Review and MBA Central.

Online resource guide Best College Reviews ranked UNA’s MBA program as third among 200 universities nationally. The website used academic quality, flexibility-enhancing characteristics, and affordability as the methodology in their judgements. UNA’s program was ranked just behind University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and Southeast Missouri State. It was one of only two in the State of Alabama with Auburn University ranked nineteenth.

“As the Best Colleges Review ranking encompassed the entire MBA program we are extremely pleased with this honor,” states College of Business Dean Greg Carnes. “The UNA program was pitted against very formidable competition such as the University of Illinois and the University of Arizona within the top 10. This is a very substantial recognition.”

MBA Central ranked UNA’s EMBA program as seventh and shared the top ten with established programs such as the University of North Carolina and Washington State. The online publication used affordability, support services, and quality of classes as its methodology.

“MBAs have long been standards of academic and theoretical business knowledge expected of mid-level managers and business owners,” states Best College Reviews on their website. “As a degree often pursued by students also working full-time jobs, MBAs were some of the first degrees to find their way online and to find acceptance in that format.”

Best College Reviews is an authoritative, objective, and editorially independent college review journal. They are committed to providing students with the best, most trust-worthy guidance for making informed collegiate decisions. To view the complete ranking, visit their website at www.bestcollegereviews.org/top/online-mba-programs.

The complete rankings for MBA Central can be found on their website at http://www.mbacentral.org/top/online-executive-mba-degree-programs/