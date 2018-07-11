UNA Looks to Incentivize Graduation for Students with 60 Hours or Fewer

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama is offering an exciting new opportunity for former UNA students who have 60 hours or fewer remaining to complete their undergraduate degree.

Students may receive up to $1,200 in scholarship funds toward tuition by enrolling for the fall 2018 semester. The scholarship can be applied to each continuous semester that the student is enrolled and in good academic standing.

Dr. Ross Alexander, vice president for Academic Affairs and provost, said he’s excited to launch this new opportunity for students.

“An undergraduate degree is the catalyst for career advancement and personal fulfillment. With UNA’s online degree programs, you can balance work, raising a family and completing your undergraduate degree. Come back home to UNA and find success!”

In addition, UNA will also waive the application fee. Students can earn a high-quality bachelor’s degree at their own pace, in a flexible format, while interacting with talented faculty.

Students can take advantage of this offer by following the steps below: