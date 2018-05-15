UNA HOSTS INTERNATIONAL STRATEGIC DOING CONFERENCE

FLORENCE – Last week approximately 25 practitioners of Strategic Doing were in the Shoals for their annual conference sponsored by the University of North Alabama’s College of Business.

This is the third time this international organization has chosen the Shoals to host their gathering.

Strategic Doing is an organizational management tool that teaches community leaders how to form collaborations quickly, move them toward measurable outcomes, and make adjustments along the way.

Strategic Doing enables participants to design and guide new networks that generate innovative solutions. It is a new strategy discipline that is lean, agile, and fast. UNA’s Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship offers workshops and practitioner training to private and public sector organizations.

The conference agenda included opportunities for the Strategic Doing Practitioners to learn from best-in-class case studies, presented by the Strategic Doing practitioners that are using the discipline to bring about change in their communities, regions, organizations, and institutions.

The group included educators, activists, entrepreneurs, executives, economic developers, and consultants in business, government, and academia.

For more information about Strategic Doing: www.una.edu/strategicdoing