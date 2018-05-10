«  
  »

UNA Draws Close to 800 Participants for High School Chemistry Exam Competition

FLORENCE, Ala. – Nearly 800 students from 19 high schools competed in the Wilson Dam Section of the American Chemical Society.

The section administered the first competitive high school chemistry exam in 1939, and the current exam competition has been given on an annual basis since 1957, making this the 62nd annual chemistry awards competition.

UNA invites all schools in the 10-county “Wilson Dam Section” to participate, which covers parts of northwest Alabama, south central Tennessee, and northeast Mississippi.

The awards are divided into three categories: the first-year students with the highest score from each school; the top three highest overall scores among second-year students; and finally, the top three highest overall scores among first-year student awards.

A complete list of winners is listed below:

TOP SCORERS IN THEIR FIRST YEAR OF CHEMISTRY FROM EACH HIGH SCHOOL

High School

Student

Teacher(s)
Belgreen High School Tanner Warhurst Cindy Fleming
Brooks High School Elijah Aday Amy Wilcoxson
Cherokee High School Dillen Johnson Sara Armstrong
Covenant Christian School Chaney Black Jackie Stutts
Deshler High School Nia Smith Kathy Moon
East Limestone High School Jake Spence Charity Haggenmaker
Florence High School Bryce Gautney Steven Kerby

Marilyn Williams
Giles High School Brady Calvert Thomas Moore

 
Lexington High School Austin Palmer Tammie Duncan
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy Janna Boydstun Carol Jones
Loretto High School Joseph Beard Andy Augustin

 
Muscle Shoals High School Sean Cameron Michael Boatwright

Leella Holt
Red Bay High School Chalon Davis Leah Torisky
Rogers High School Dakota Putman Shelley Brown
Shoals Christian Academy Jacob Clemmons Jeanene Daniels
Tharptown High School Marco Hatton Marsha Inmon
Tishomingo County High School Bryan Franks Juliana Plaxico
Wilson High School Payton Bowser Lindsey Balentine

 

The 2018 Teacher of the Year Award went to Ms. Charity Haggenmaker of East Limestone High School.  She’ll receive a paid subscription to the publication, Journal of Chemical Education, courtesy of the sponsor of this award, Southern Environmental Testing, Inc.

THREE HIGHEST SCORES AMONG 2ND-YEAR CHEMISTRY STUDENTS

FROM THESE SCHOOLS:

Place

High School

Student

Teacher(s)

3rd

(tie)

 Florence High School Adeline Watson Marilyn Williams

3rd

(tie)

 Muscle Shoals High School Tucker Medlin Leella Holt

2nd

(tie)

 Florence High School Cory D`az Marilyn Williams

2nd

(tie)

 Russellville High School Ashton Moore Nicole Watts

1st

 Muscle Shoals High School John Yordy Leella Holt

 

THREE HIGHEST SCORES AMONG 1ST-YEAR STUDENTS FROM THESE SCHOOLS:

Place

High School

Student

Teacher(s)

3rd

 

 East Limestone High School Andrey Ashmore Charity Haggenmaker

2nd

(tie)

 Florence High School Bryce Gautney Marilyn Williams

2nd

(tie)

 Muscle Shoals High School Sean Cameron Leella Holt

1st

(tie)

 East Limestone High School Brandon Caffey Charity Haggenmaker

1st

(tie)

 East Limestone High School Jake Spence Charity Haggenmaker
May 10th, 2018 | Tags: , , | Category: Shoals Area News

Comments are closed.