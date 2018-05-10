UNA Draws Close to 800 Participants for High School Chemistry Exam Competition

FLORENCE, Ala. – Nearly 800 students from 19 high schools competed in the Wilson Dam Section of the American Chemical Society.

The section administered the first competitive high school chemistry exam in 1939, and the current exam competition has been given on an annual basis since 1957, making this the 62nd annual chemistry awards competition.

UNA invites all schools in the 10-county “Wilson Dam Section” to participate, which covers parts of northwest Alabama, south central Tennessee, and northeast Mississippi.

The awards are divided into three categories: the first-year students with the highest score from each school; the top three highest overall scores among second-year students; and finally, the top three highest overall scores among first-year student awards.

A complete list of winners is listed below:

TOP SCORERS IN THEIR FIRST YEAR OF CHEMISTRY FROM EACH HIGH SCHOOL

High School Student Teacher(s) Belgreen High School Tanner Warhurst Cindy Fleming Brooks High School Elijah Aday Amy Wilcoxson Cherokee High School Dillen Johnson Sara Armstrong Covenant Christian School Chaney Black Jackie Stutts Deshler High School Nia Smith Kathy Moon East Limestone High School Jake Spence Charity Haggenmaker Florence High School Bryce Gautney Steven Kerby Marilyn Williams Giles High School Brady Calvert Thomas Moore Lexington High School Austin Palmer Tammie Duncan Lindsay Lane Christian Academy Janna Boydstun Carol Jones Loretto High School Joseph Beard Andy Augustin Muscle Shoals High School Sean Cameron Michael Boatwright Leella Holt Red Bay High School Chalon Davis Leah Torisky Rogers High School Dakota Putman Shelley Brown Shoals Christian Academy Jacob Clemmons Jeanene Daniels Tharptown High School Marco Hatton Marsha Inmon Tishomingo County High School Bryan Franks Juliana Plaxico Wilson High School Payton Bowser Lindsey Balentine

The 2018 Teacher of the Year Award went to Ms. Charity Haggenmaker of East Limestone High School. She’ll receive a paid subscription to the publication, Journal of Chemical Education, courtesy of the sponsor of this award, Southern Environmental Testing, Inc.

THREE HIGHEST SCORES AMONG 2ND-YEAR CHEMISTRY STUDENTS

FROM THESE SCHOOLS:

Place High School Student Teacher(s) 3rd (tie) Florence High School Adeline Watson Marilyn Williams 3rd (tie) Muscle Shoals High School Tucker Medlin Leella Holt 2nd (tie) Florence High School Cory D`az Marilyn Williams 2nd (tie) Russellville High School Ashton Moore Nicole Watts 1st Muscle Shoals High School John Yordy Leella Holt

THREE HIGHEST SCORES AMONG 1ST-YEAR STUDENTS FROM THESE SCHOOLS: