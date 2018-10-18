UNA Disability Support Services Receives Commendation from Governor Ivey

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama Disability Support Services (DSS) received a certificate of recognition from Alabama Governor Kay Ivey for their amazing work with UNA’s students.

The certificate was awarded during a panel discussion that was held by DSS as part of UNA’s homecoming events. UNA class of 1987 graduate Dr. Graham L. Sisson, Jr., Executive Director for the Governor’s Office on Disability, was on hand to present the certificate.

According to the certificate of recognition from Gov. Ivey, UNA’s knowledge and expertise in identifying and implementing accommodations for students with disabilities is exemplary.

Jeremy Martin, UNA’s director for Disability Support Services and ADA Compliance, said the recognition is an honor and he believes UNA was selected because of the willingness of administrators, faculty and staff to partner with, and support, the DSS office.

“I think this recognition from Governor Ivey says that UNA is committed to creating an equally accessible environment for all students, including students with disabilities,” he said.

In addition to collaborating with programs throughout the UNA community, Martin said DSS has also launched a peer-mentoring program for students with disabilities. The foundation of this program is students helping students from their personal experiences or helping them get connected so they feel like they’re part of the UNA Community.

“We’ve also started a self-advocacy workshop for students with disabilities to help them better understand their rights and responsibilities, and how to go about requesting accommodations while they’re here at UNA,” said Martin.