UNA College of Business Receives $100k Gift

FLORENCE, Ala. – A recent gift to the University of North Alabama College of Business will help toward years of future success.

Mr. and Mrs. John (’69) and Glenda O’Connor provided the UNA COB with a gift totaling over $100,000 to go toward the Student Innovation Experience Program.

“The O’Connor’s generous gift supporting the experiential learning efforts at UNA will have a great impact on so many deserving students,” said College of Business Dean Greg Carnes. “We are pleased to partner with them to further our focus of preparing tomorrow’s business leaders.”

The Student Innovation Experience program is designed to use funds, such as the gift provided by the O’Connors, to support student activities and experiences that the students might not be able to participate in due to monetary limits.

“The Foundation board is grateful for this impactful gift which will be of great benefit to our students,” Said Dr. Debbie Shaw, vice president for University Advancement. “Generous donors such as the O’Connors will help UNA reach higher levels of excellence toward the ambitious goals of the University.”