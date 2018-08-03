UNA Breaks Ground on New Nursing Building

FLORENCE, Ala. – Officials with the University of North Alabama broke ground recently on the site of the new Laura M. Harrison Hall, which will house the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions upon completion.

Last week, the UNA Board of Trustees met for a special session to approve the bid for the new building of just under $19 million by Consolidated Construction out of Huntsville. Local firm Create Architects will serve as the architects for the project.

Dr. Ross Alexander, UNA vice president for Academic Affairs and provost, said the wait has been worth it in terms of the building.

“This important project took a little longer than anticipated to launch,” said Alexander. “But it’s the exact building we need to facilitate growth, support students and maintain the tradition of excellence in the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions. It will also be a picturesque addition to our beautiful campus,” he said.

The proposed completion date for the 55, 729 square foot building is Dec. 26, 2019.