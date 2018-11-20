UNA and Northeast Mississippi Community College Form Partnership

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama and Northeast Mississippi Community College are forging a partnership for student success.

Administrators from both institutions met to sign an articulation agreement, which will allow NEMCC students to transfer to UNA in order to complete their bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.

“We are pleased to forge this agreement with NEMCC as it provides educational pathways for more students in the region to earn a UNA degree,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, UNA vice president for Academic Affairs and provost. “We will be pursuing additional, similar agreements with NEMCC in many academic areas and disciplines. They have been and continue to be a vital partner and collaborator.”

This is UNA’s first agreement of this kind with any community college in Mississippi and provides NEMCC graduates a seamless transition to a four-year undergraduate degree.

NEMCC President Ricky G. Ford said he is extremely pleased to form a partnership with UNA.

“This partnership will allow NEMCC students to transfer with the confidence and assurance that all of their hours will be accepted into their curriculum,” said Ford. “This is certainly a great step forward for the students wanting to attend UNA. We look forward to more opportunities to assist our students at both institutions.”

Dr. Katie Kinney, interim dean for the UNA College of Education and Human Sciences said they are excited about the impact NEMCC students can have through the new partnership.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with NEMCC in preparing high-quality teachers that will positively influence children and communities in Northeast Mississippi,” said Kinney.