Tuscumbia Radio Stations have new owner and a new format Two die in early morning house fire » UNA Alumnus Skipworth Wins Academy of Country Music Award Skipworth on stage

FLORENCE, Ala. — Ben Skipworth, a 2012 graduate of UNA’s Department of Entertainment Industry and producer, won Video of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday. Skipworth produced the video for Chris Janson’s “Drunk Girl” and shared the award with director Jeff Venable and Janson himself. Pages: 1 2 Comments are closed.