Two-vehicle crash claims life of Haleyville woman PHIL CAMPBELL-A two-vehicle crash at 8:40 a.m. Friday, May 5, has claimed the life of a Haleyville woman. Hannah Dianne Bridgmon, 20, was killed when the 2015 Dodge she was driving collided with a 1997 Kenworth driven by Jared Nicholas James, 27, of Tuscumbia. Bridgmon was pronounced dead at the scene, and James was transported to a local hospital. The crash occurred on Alabama 13 at the 279 mile marker, approximately four miles south of Phil Campbell. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

