TWO TUSCUMBIA MEN CAUGHT IN VIRGINIA WITH 790 GRAMS OF CRYSTAL METH

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia – Two Tuscumbia men have been arrested in Virginia with a large amount of crystal methamphetamine and a firearm.

According to Virginia State Police, Jonathan Lorenzo Ricks, 22, a.k.a. “J.R.” of Tuscumbia, was arrested recently on one felony count of distribution of over 100 grams of a Schedule I/II drug, one felony count of distribution of a Schedule I/II drug while in possession of a firearm, and one felony count of importation of over one ounce of a Schedule I/II drug into the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Maleek Qualls, 22, of Tuscumbia was arrested on one felony count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The arrests resulted from a criminal arrest operation conducted by the JADE Task Force in the 2000 block of Inn Drive in Albemarle County recently. Task force investigators seized approximately 790 grams (28 oz.) of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $79,000 and a 9-millimeter handgun.

Ricks and Qualls are both being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation with additional charges pending.

Staff Reports

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed