TWO RECEIVE COVETED KELLER KEY AT UNA

FLORENCE – Graduating seniors Alexander James Gould of Tuscaloosa, Alabama,and Abigail Michelle Sides of Sheffield, Alabama were the recipients of the coveted Keller Key during fall commencement this past Saturday, Dec. 15, at Flowers Hall on the University of North Alabama campus.

The Keller Key Award is presented to the student or students with the highest grade-point average from the graduating senior class. Gould and Sides held a 4.0 on a 4.00 scale.

Gould graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance, while Sides graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.