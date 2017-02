Two Leighton residents die in crash

A single-vehicle crash at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, has claimed two lives. Kenneth David Pugh, 49, and Pamela Denise Brooks Thrasher, 36, both of Leighton, were killed when the 2000 Yamaha motorcycle they were occupying left the roadway and overturned. Pugh, the motorcycle’s operator, and Thrasher, the passenger, were both pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Lagrange Road, three miles south of Muscle Shoals. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.