Two in custody in fatal Muscle Shoals robbery attempt

MUSCLE SHOALS–Two people are in police custody involving an early morning robbery attempt where one of the suspects, Malaivee Hawkins, 25, of Tuscumbia, was killed.

According to Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck, at around 4 am, three people lured a man into a home on Gusmus Avenue reportedly to rob him.

Reck said there were two males and a female perpetrator involved. The first suspect Malaivee Hawkins was fatally wounded.

The second male suspect in custody is Zachary Bratton, 22, who was also shot, is expected to make a full recovery.

The third suspect in custody is an 18-year-old female named Madison Newsome.

Bratton and Newsome are both reportedly being charged with robbery.

Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com that Hawkins and Bratton attempted to physically attack the robbery victim and that’s when he fired the lethal shots that killed Hawkins and wounded Bratton.

Authorities say more charges are expected to be filed.

