Two Foster Children Killed in ATV Crash

VINA– An ATV crash at 2:50 p.m. on August 25, 2018 has claimed the life of two minors, 4 and 8 years of age. The two were fatally injured when the 2009 Artic Cat ATV they were riding on overturned.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene. The names have been withheld pending family notification.

Authorities tell SHOALSINSIDER.COM the two children were foster children.

The crash occurred on Mill Creek Road located just off AL Hwy 19 near the Marion County Line.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

Staff Reports