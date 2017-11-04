Two Florence men charged with trafficking heroin after routine traffic stop

MOULTON-Lawrence County authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com have charged two Florence men with Trafficking heroin and possession of methamphetamine or what it is more commonly known as “Ice”.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell, Gregory Lee Riley, 47, of 413 Roxie Drive, and Dale Alan Kujath, 49, of 1004 Sherrod Avenue, both of Florence, were each charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell says the arrests came as a result of a routine traffic stop along Hwy. 157 in Lawrence County.

A drug dog was called in and indicated there were drugs located in the car. The large cache of heroin (17 grams) was found in the passenger and driver door panels. A smaller amount of meth (4 grams) was found, along with drug paraphernalia.

According to Michell, Riley, who was driving the vehicle, refused to give consent to search the automobile. Agents then obtained a search warrant to search for drugs.

Drug agents believe Kujath and Riley were purchasing heroin and meth in Birmingham to sell in the Shoals area.

The two men are being held in the Lawrence County Detention Center on $55,000 bail.

