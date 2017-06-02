Do You Know This Man? Police want to know » Two escaped inmates still at large, one captured COLBERT COUNTY–UPDATE on Mississippi escaped inmates. One inmate has been captured and TWO are still at large in a wooded area of Riverton Rose Trail in Northwest Colbert County Alabama. Sheriff Frank Williamson would like to update the local citizens living in this area. We want you to know, as of right now the plan is to continue a full police presence until these fugitives are caught. For now, police are going to continue to keep the area surrounded. All day today authorities had assistance from many agencies, including K-9 dogs from Mississippi and helicopter surveillance from Alabama State Troopers (ALEA). Tonight the following: The U.S. MARSHALS, Helicopter from Limestone County, K-9 dogs from Huntsville PD, SWAT Teams from Madison Co & Huntsville PD, along with rotating shifts of local agencies and ALEA State Troopers. Sheriff Williamson is still on scene and will update us if anything changes. As we stated earlier today we do recommend all local citizens in the Riverton Rose Trail and Eagle Point area to use good judgment and remain in your homes with doors locked tonight. It will be wise to wait until daylight to go outside said, Williamson. Share this:

