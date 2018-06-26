TWO CHARGED WITH MURDER IN APARTMENT SHOOTING

FLORENCE–Police have made two arrests in the shooting death of a Florence man, Devan Cobb.

On Monday, June 25, 2018, detectives following up on leads in the case developed information that Hannah B. Burrows, an 18-year-old white female from Tennessee, and Jesse James Parker, a 31-year-old black male from Tennessee were involved in Mr. Cobb’s death.

Detectives found that the two were possibly staying in a Memphis, Tennessee Hotel. Our investigators traveled to Memphis last night and located both subjects. Based on evidence developed in this case warrants were issued for both subjects charging them with the murder of Devan Cobb. Both were taken into custody without incident earlier this morning.

Additionally, a search warrant was executed in Tennessee at the hotel where the two were staying which resulted in additional evidence important to this case.

Both Ms. Borrows and Mr. Parker are being held without bond in the Shelby County Tennessee Jail awaiting extradition. An extradition hearing will be held tomorrow morning at 9am in Tennessee.

As of this press release, Mr. Cobb’s vehicle is still missing and we ask that the community continue to be vigilant as we continue to search for this vehicle.

This investigation is still active as detectives work to gather additional information and verify certain facts that will be important to this case. We ask that anyone who might have had contact with Mr. Parker and/or Ms. Borrows contact the Florence Police Department at 256-768-2728.

Florence police would like to thank Muscle Shoals Police Department, the Memphis Police Department, and the Memphis Area FBI Safe Streets Task Force for their assistance in these arrests.

The public is also to be commended for their tips provided in this case.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.