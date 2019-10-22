TWO ARRESTED IN EARLY MORNING DRUG BUST

LEIGHTON–Colbert County authorities have arrested two people in an early morning drug bust.
The Colbert County Sheriff’s Department and the Colbert County Drug Task Force raided a home off of Jarmon Lane this morning.
Agents seized more than 1 pound of methamphetamine (ICE), crack cocaine, spice, marijuana, powdered cocaine, pills and guns.
According to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson, 64-year-old Agneast NMN Jones and 68-year-old Lendon Mastin were taken to the Colbert County Jail on multiple drug trafficking charges.
Jones and Mastin are both being held in the Colbert County Jail on $150,000 bail each.
