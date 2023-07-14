TVA opens Wilson Dam for tour

The 90th anniversary of TVA’s Wilson Dam is prompting tours to promote its majestic beauty and purpose. During the month of August, they will select certain applicants to be able to tour the iconic Wilson Dam.

The registration period to enter ends July 23, 2023. Each tour is limited to 20 people, offering a tour twice a day on Fridays at 10 a.m. or 1:30 a.m. lasting 60-90 minutes. But just because you register, doesn’t mean you will get picked for the tour of Wilson Dam. TVA announced that they will randomly select from the applicants and those picked will be notified via email.

For more information on the tours, visit https://www.tva.com/about-tva/our-history/tva-turns-90

Dates of the tours are:

Wilson Dam: Aug. 4 and Aug. 18

TVA is also offering a chance to tour their other dams as well. Those dates are:

Norris Dam: Aug. 11

Chickamauga Dam: Aug. 25

Pickwick Landing Dam: Sept. 8

Make sure you register before July 23rd. Good Luck!

Shoals Insider: Lyndsey Wilson