Tuscumbia Radio Stations have new owner and a new format

TUSCUMBIA– Singing River Media LLC, headed by veteran broadcaster Mike Self, is the new owner of the radio station cluster on Main Street in Downtown Tuscumbia.

Singing River Media took over operations April 1st and big changes are on the way.

Mike Self is the son of legendary broadcaster Mitch Self, who owned WLAY AM/FM for several years while the station was located on 2nd street in Muscle Shoals.

Listeners have been wondering all week what is going on with FM 101.5.

The station 101.5 FM has been playing Britney Spears’s song “Baby one more time” over and over in repetition for the past few days. The station is expected to announce the new format at 5:00 pm today on Friday, April 12th. Many expect the station to play Top 40 to compete with KISS FM 102.7

‘We’re going to be much more involved on a local level and there’s a lot of excitement about the format change,” said Vincent “Mojo” Wilson, Program Director for the station.

Wilson hails from 105.1 The Bounce in Detroit, Michigan, and was the ShoalsInsider.com Readers Choice Award Shoals Best DJ.

FCC filings state Urban Radio sold the stations to Singing River Media LLC for more than $1.2 million.

