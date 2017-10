Tuscumbia Mayor turns 51 today

TUSCUMBIA– If you happen to see Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry “Bubba” Underwood today, wish him a Happy Birthday.

Underwood turns 51 today. For those that know Bubba, he works tirelessly for the city that he truly loves and has taken the city in a new positive direction. He actively recruits businesses and is result oriented.

Mayor Underwood, we wish you many more blessed years.