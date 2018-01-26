Tuscumbia man on federal probation arrested for trafficking meth

TUSCUMBIA-Neighborhood complaints led to the trafficking arrest of a Tuscumbia man who happened to be on federal probation.

According to agents with the Colbert County Drug Task Force, 28-year-old Darius Odell “Buck” Byrd was arrested at his home at 1009 Bernice Street after agents executing a search warrant found a large cache of Methamphetamine in Byrd’s possession, 28 grams. He also had over $700 cash in his possession.

Byrd, who was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest, is currently in the Colbert County Jail charged with trafficking methamphetamine (ICE), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (ICE) and first-degree possession of marijuana.

Byrd was on federal probation after his arrest in 2011 as part of Operation Oxymoron where several people were indicted for conspiring to bring oxycodone to the Shoals area.

Federal officials are expected to revoke Byrd’s probation to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Byrd is being held on $50,000 bail.

Several agencies assisted in the arrest. They were: ALEA, Colbert County Sheriff’s Department, Tuscumbia Police Department.

Shoals Insider