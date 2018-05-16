Tuscumbia man arrested with stolen truck after being located by GPS

FLORENCE–A Tuscumbia man is in jail after a GPS signal located him in Russellville with a stolen truck late Monday night.

Florence police tell ShoalsInsider.com that Jessie Clinton Ford, 35, Hawk Pride Mountain Road, Tuscumbia, has been arrested in possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, on Monday around 9:20 pm, Florence Police received a stolen vehicle call at Quick Stop at S. Court St, and Limestone St.

When officers arrived they met with the victim who stated she left her car and went into the store. When she returned her car was missing.

Officers reviewed the video from the store and were able to get a description of the offender.

The victim was able to supply the location of the vehicle based on a GPS signal.

The vehicle was located at a hotel in Russellville.

Jessie Ford was in possession of the vehicle when it was located.

Ford was arrested by Russellville Police Department for Possession of Stolen Property 1st.