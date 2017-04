Tuscumbia gets new attorney

TUSCUMBIA-Congratulations to Willie Hovater, a 2009 Muscle Shoals High School graduate, on passing the state bar exam.

Hovater will practice law with his father, William R. Hovater Sr., who has practiced law in Colbert County for over 30 years.

Willie graduated law school from BSL (Birmingham School of Law) in the fall of 2016 and sat for the bar exam in the Spring of 2017.

The Alabama State Bar announced the test results on April 21st.

Shoals Insider