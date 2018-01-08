Tuscumbia attorney charged with jury tampering

TUSCUMBIA—Tuscumbia attorney Billy Underwood has been charged with attempting to bribe a prospective juror in a case where that individual never went to the courthouse and a jury was never empaneled.

Underwood turned himself in Monday afternoon to the county jail where he promptly made a $5,000 bond.

The charges are not clearly understood as the person who claims Underwood committed these acts was reportedly not a juror at the time. Nor had he even been to the courthouse to serve.

“Mr. William Hovater and I are proud to represent Mr. Underwood on a case that I am very surprised has been brought. Mr. Underwood is alleged to have attempted to influence a juror in a case in which he was not an attorney nor would have received a fee,” stated W. Brent Woodall.

Jeff Bowling, an attorney from Franklin County, stated that he has known Underwood for over twenty years and that he is one of the most honest attorneys with whom he has dealt. Cliff Wright, who has practiced law in Lauderdale County for many years, likewise recognizes Underwood to be an honest attorney.

Mr. Woodall, who has prosecuted cases for the Alabama Attorney General’s Office and for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, expressed confidence that there will be a good outcome of this case. Mr. Hovater, who has practiced law in Colbert County for over 37 years, is also certain that this case will be resolved in Mr. Underwood’s favor.

The case will be tried in a Colbert County courtroom with a judge from another circuit as the two circuit judges in Colbert County will recuse themselves.

It may take several months for the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts to find a judge for the case citing Underwood’s notoriety.

Underwood has practiced law in Colbert County for over 40 years.

By Jeff Roland – Publisher

