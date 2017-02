Trial of Tuscumbia man charged with rape and sodomy to begin in March

FLORENCE-The rape and sodomy trial against a Tuscumbia man is set to begin on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Gil Self’s Courtroom.

Police say Brain T.Boddie, 806 North High Street, Tuscumbia, raped and sodomized a female. The indictment states Boddie, “Had sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion”

Boddie is out on $50,000 bond.

A person convicted of first-degree rape or first-degree sodomy faces a prison sentence of 10 years to life.