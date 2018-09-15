TRAIL OF TEARS THIS WEEKEND

WATERLOO– The 25th Annual Trail of Tears ride and event is happening this weekend. Vendors will be set up on Friday night September, 14th for anyone who wants to come out for the excitement. The Native American Pow-Wow begins at 10 am Saturday morning and lasts until around 2 pm Saturday afternoon. Organizers tell ShoalsInsider.com the main motorcycle ride should arrive in Waterloo at approximately 3 pm.

Live entertainment will be provided on Saturday night as well as arts & crafts, motorcycle apparel and food vendors.

Organizers are excited to announce the entertainment for Saturday night:

4pm-6pm ‘Dallas Walker’

6pm – 8pm ‘Tosha Hill Band’

8pm – Midnight ‘Brother Big Band’

These are some amazingly talented groups if you’re looking for some good free family fun this weekend.

If you attend any of the events, please exercise caution as there will be thousands of motorcyclist on the roads.

The event lasts thru Sunday.