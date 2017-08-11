Florence man arrested after concerned citizen called police » Traffic stop leads to foot chase and trafficking charge FLORENCE–Police have arrested a Muscle Shoals man for trafficking marijuana. According to investigators, Demarious Leon Bates, 36, was arrested after police officers conducted a traffic stop for Failure to Signal. The vehicle stopped on N. Franklin St. in East Florence. The driver, Bates, fled on foot. The Officer pursued Bates to include jumping fences. Bates attempted to fight the officer several times. Bates was subdued and handcuffed. Once he was arrested he was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Bates is being held on a $30,000.00 bond for Harassment, Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Mischief, Attempting to Elude, and trafficking Marijuana. This case has been turned over to the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force. ShoalsInsider.com Comments are closed.