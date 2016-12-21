TRAFFIC ALERT: Wilson Dam closed to traffic thru December 27th

MUSCLE SHOALS-Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes when crossing the Tennessee River today thru Tuesday, December 27th, as Wilson Dam will be closed to traffic.

The closure was made due to hazardous ice forming on the dam. Authorities are asking the public to let Singing River Bridge be the main thru fare because traffic can be slow on Oneal Bridge. TVA tells the Shoals Insider the closure may last longer until the cold weather subsides.

State Troopers warn motorist to be extra careful driving this holiday weekend.

Shoals Insider