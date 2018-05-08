Toyota donates two cars to NW-SCC Automotive Collision Repair Program

MUSCLE SHOALS, ALA. — Toyota recently donated two 2014 Toyota Corolla sedans to the Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) Automotive Collision Repair program. The cars will be used to train students on customizing and repairing modern vehicles.

According to Rose Jones, NW-SCC Associate Dean of Workforce Development, receiving these two cars is a direct result of the open student forum (held February 21, 2018) between United States Senator Doug Jones, Toyota Alabama President, David Fernandes, and NW-SCC career technical students.

“One of our auto collision students, Trace Morris, told Senator Jones and Mr. Fernandes how much it would help him and his classmates to be able to work on more modern vehicles while going through the program,” said Jones. “Thanks to Toyota and the support of our Legislative Delegation, our auto collision students can gain great experience repairing vehicles similar to those in the automotive collision repair industry.”

NW-SCC received the cars from the Blue Springs Mississippi Toyota facility.

NW-SCC President, Glenda Colagross, expressed her gratitude to Toyota on behalf of NW-SCC. “The College is very appreciative of our friends at Toyota and the opportunity this gives our students,” said Colagross. “We are always trying to provide our students with the resources they need to be successful.”