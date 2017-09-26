Tony Riley Announces State House Candidacy

Attorney Tony Riley will run for the Republican nomination for the District 18 seat for the Alabama House of Representatives.
District 18 includes Franklin, Colbert, and Lauderdale counties. Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow (D) – Red Bay, who has held the seat since 1990, has announced his intentions to run for higher office.
Riley has served as Human Resources Director and General Counsel at nationally known Tiffin Motorhomes for 10 years and previously practiced law in Colbert County for 18 years.
The Riley campaign will focus on economic growth in Northwest Alabama and improving education.
“With the unprecedented economic growth that parts of Alabama have experienced over the past few years, it is now more important than ever that we, in the more rural areas of the state, concentrate on improving education. This must be our goal so that our children have the advantage for opportunity, success, and the ability to stay and thrive in their hometown.”
Riley has a Bachelor’s degree and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Alabama. He has been actively involved with Republican politics for over three decades.